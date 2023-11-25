Gaza ceasefire: Israeli military remains on alert as residents navigate danger

The temporary ceasefire in Gaza offers little respite as the Israeli military remains on high alert. Periodic gunfire from Israeli forces continues over those attempting to return to the northern part of the enclave, declared a combat zone by the military.



Despite warnings, some managed to traverse the area on foot or using vehicles, despite tear gas and gunfire targeting them, risking their lives to inspect their homes, which lie in ruins in many cases. Life-sustaining resources are scarce, with basic necessities unavailable in the eastern and northern regions of the Gaza Strip.



Amidst this backdrop, Israeli military warnings suggest that Hamas encourages residents to return and stay in the north, with reports indicating attempts to dissuade a significant return of those who fled south at the onset of hostilities.



Former Israeli army operations chief General Israel Ziv, cited by The Times of Israel, stated that Hamas aims to "completely disable" the Israeli military campaign against them, anticipating intensified efforts during the four-day ceasefire—a highly complex challenge for Israel as it seeks to resume its campaign once the fighting hiatus concludes.



Hundreds of Palestinians are lining up at gas stations to refill cooking gas canisters as supplies fall short of demand.



The Rafah crossing remains open, witnessing dozens of trucks from Egypt to Gaza transporting medical supplies, food, and fuel.



Will the ceasefire be extended, as hoped by the negotiating parties who crafted it?