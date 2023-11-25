International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25 | 11:03
High views
LBCI
International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes
3min
International pressure: Gaza becomes a stage for Western media to expose Israel's crimes

In a significant alignment with the internal sentiment in Israel, President Joe Biden's recent remarks were not merely an expression of the US stance. Still, they resonated with tens of thousands of supporters advocating for the immediate return of all prisoners.

This call implies a long-term ceasefire, challenging the Israeli leadership as it persists in threatening to resume hostilities.

Following the conclusion of the first phase of the exchange deal, families intensified their broad campaign under the banner "Bring Them All Back Immediately." This campaign has placed the Israeli leadership in a challenging position, especially considering their insistence and warnings on resuming war.

The dynamics in Israel have shifted after the first day of the deal.

Efforts by the government and the War Cabinet to persuade the Israeli public of the necessity of continuing the fight have proven ineffective.

Both domestically and in foreign policy, the Israeli situation has changed.

Security and political analysts in Israel anticipated that during the ceasefire, Gaza would become a stage for Western media to expose the reality of Israel's crimes, which became materialized.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempt to rally Western support faced a contrasting response from the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium during their visit, challenging Netanyahu's portrayal of the situation. The PMs surpassed discussions of destruction and crimes, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the war.

If international pressure succeeds in securing a permanent ceasefire from Israel, estimates suggest that Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz might withdraw from the government, accompanied by public demonstrations demanding Netanyahu's resignation. This could force the Israeli Prime Minister to step down and exit the political scene.

Will Netanyahu conclude his political project with a regional settlement, or will the Israeli military and political leadership risk undermining their international standing by pursuing a resurgence of hostilities, as seen in the events of October 7?

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

International

Pressure

Gaza

Western

Media

Israel

Crimes

