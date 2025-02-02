Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

News Bulletin Reports
02-02-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s &#39;lawlessness&#39; exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A shocking murder in Lebanon has reignited concerns over lawlessness and impunity, as 19-year-old Khalil Khalil was deliberately run over by 25-year-old Jonathan Chamoun following what appears to have been a traffic dispute.

According to preliminary information and surveillance footage, Khalil had just entered his home in Faraya when Chamoun, driving an SUV in the wrong direction, followed him into the parking area. His friend was in the passenger seat, and another car carrying a group of young men followed closely behind.

Chamoun reportedly ran over Khalil three times before fleeing the scene. The murder, which unfolded within two minutes, has sparked outrage.

The Lebanese army intelligence later arrested Chamoun and R.S. and is continuing its search for all those involved. Meanwhile, the Lebanese State Security arrested T.S., putting an end to any attempts at a cover-up.

Amid growing outrage over Khalil Khalil’s killing, demands for an independent investigation are escalating, with calls for justice and an end to impunity.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Khalil Khalil

Faraya

Crime

Traffice

Dispute

LBCI Next
LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-03

Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Hamas' Khalil al-Hayya says 'will not forgive' Gaza suffering

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01

Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-31

Lebanon's political tug-of-war: Hezbollah's role under US scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More