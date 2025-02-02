Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A shocking murder in Lebanon has reignited concerns over lawlessness and impunity, as 19-year-old Khalil Khalil was deliberately run over by 25-year-old Jonathan Chamoun following what appears to have been a traffic dispute.



According to preliminary information and surveillance footage, Khalil had just entered his home in Faraya when Chamoun, driving an SUV in the wrong direction, followed him into the parking area. His friend was in the passenger seat, and another car carrying a group of young men followed closely behind.



Chamoun reportedly ran over Khalil three times before fleeing the scene. The murder, which unfolded within two minutes, has sparked outrage.



The Lebanese army intelligence later arrested Chamoun and R.S. and is continuing its search for all those involved. Meanwhile, the Lebanese State Security arrested T.S., putting an end to any attempts at a cover-up.



Amid growing outrage over Khalil Khalil’s killing, demands for an independent investigation are escalating, with calls for justice and an end to impunity.