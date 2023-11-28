In the aftermath of the developments in southern Lebanon following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the international community has once again emphasized the importance of Lebanon's adherence to UN Resolution 1701.



Several international officials in Beirut have underlined this issue. It is set to be a focal point of discussions with French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is scheduled to meet with official leaders starting Wednesday.



Notably, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has repeatedly reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the resolution.



While Israel has repeatedly violated the resolution since 2006, both parties have witnessed significant breaches since October 7.



The resolution, which called for an end to hostilities, stipulates the full respect by both parties for the Blue Line and the establishment of an area between the Blue Line and the Litani River free from any armed personnel or war materials except those belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL.



The resolution explicitly recalls two previous Security Council resolutions, 1559 and 1680, urging the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon, ensuring no weapons or authority outside the scope of the Lebanese state.



In the recent conflict, after Hezbollah deployed its weapons south of the Litani, the open involvement of the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the same region was evident through missile launches toward Israel.



Additionally, the presence of five armed Palestinian camps south of the Litani represents a violation of the UN resolution.



Diplomatic sources revealed to LBCI questions that must be raised about UNIFIL's role after recent events and the possibility of adjusting its mandate in one way or another.



However, this matter may be brought up when extending UNIFIL's mandate at the end of August.



Despite significant setbacks, the UN Resolution 1701 has not been suspended or revoked altogether. Instead, it is expected to return to the heart of discussions in the upcoming hours.