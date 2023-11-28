News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-28 | 10:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions
In the aftermath of the developments in southern Lebanon following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the international community has once again emphasized the importance of Lebanon's adherence to UN Resolution 1701.
Several international officials in Beirut have underlined this issue. It is set to be a focal point of discussions with French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is scheduled to meet with official leaders starting Wednesday.
Notably, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has repeatedly reiterated Lebanon's commitment to the resolution.
While Israel has repeatedly violated the resolution since 2006, both parties have witnessed significant breaches since October 7.
The resolution, which called for an end to hostilities, stipulates the full respect by both parties for the Blue Line and the establishment of an area between the Blue Line and the Litani River free from any armed personnel or war materials except those belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL.
The resolution explicitly recalls two previous Security Council resolutions, 1559 and 1680, urging the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon, ensuring no weapons or authority outside the scope of the Lebanese state.
In the recent conflict, after Hezbollah deployed its weapons south of the Litani, the open involvement of the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the same region was evident through missile launches toward Israel.
Additionally, the presence of five armed Palestinian camps south of the Litani represents a violation of the UN resolution.
Diplomatic sources revealed to LBCI questions that must be raised about UNIFIL's role after recent events and the possibility of adjusting its mandate in one way or another.
However, this matter may be brought up when extending UNIFIL's mandate at the end of August.
Despite significant setbacks, the UN Resolution 1701 has not been suspended or revoked altogether. Instead, it is expected to return to the heart of discussions in the upcoming hours.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UN
Resolution
Urgent
Review
Lebanon
Commitment
South
Tensions
Next
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Major General Aroldo Lázaro: UNIFIL's commitment to defusing tensions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Major General Aroldo Lázaro: UNIFIL's commitment to defusing tensions in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
International Pressure and Diplomacy: Urgent Calls for Lebanese Commitment to UN Resolution 1701
Press Highlights
2023-10-26
International Pressure and Diplomacy: Urgent Calls for Lebanese Commitment to UN Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-27
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
2023-11-27
UN Special Coordinator stresses importance of implementing Resolution 1701 in Meeting with Lebanon's PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Fourth phase: More prisoners released as ceasefire extends in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Resurgence and resilience: Shebaa and Kfarchouba's ongoing struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-27
Le Drian's Beirut visit: Regional significance amid presidential election urgency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
2
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
3
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
4
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
5
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
6
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More