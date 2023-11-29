Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas

2023-11-29 | 08:14
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas
2min
Rebuilding after attacks: South Lebanon’s compensations dilemmas

What is happening with the government compensating those affected by the Israeli aggression in the south is like buying fish in the sea. 

On Tuesday, MP Hassan Fadlallah of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc conveyed Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati's commitment to the government paying compensation for the reconstruction of buildings destroyed by Israeli targeting and the restoration of what was damaged.

However, promises are one thing, and reality is another. Where does the bankrupt state get the value of the compensation? So far, there has been no government response, and there is not even a real estimate of the cost of repairing the damages.
The assessment requires a meeting with those involved in the Council for South Lebanon, the Development and Reconstruction Council, and the Higher Relief Commission at the level of buildings and roads.

As for losses in the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture is in the process of conducting a comprehensive survey of the damages to present them to the FAO and the government, both of which promised to help compensate farmers.

Suppose some ask why the state, barely able to pay its employees' salaries, should bear the responsibility for compensation when the decision of war and peace was not in its hands. In that case, the Minister of Labor says: In any case, Hezbollah has prepared a report on the extent of the damage and is ready to fill any gaps in compensation.
Official numbers, however, need to be compared between the survey conducted by the party and the one that official authorities are supposed to conduct.
 

News Bulletin Reports

South Lebanon

Attacks

Israel

Hezbollah

