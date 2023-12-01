Post-war Gaza: Conversations and proposals amid uncertainty

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01 | 12:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Post-war Gaza: Conversations and proposals amid uncertainty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Post-war Gaza: Conversations and proposals amid uncertainty

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed, "We are in conversations with many other countries, on what I've called both the day after and the day after the day after. By the day after, I mean, what happens in Gaza once the campaign ends."

However, in his statement, it appears that there is no clear answer to the question at this time.

But several ideas are being discussed, with the prominent one being the transfer of authority in Gaza from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas presented this proposal during his meeting with Blinken on Thursday in Ramallah.

Abbas presented the proposal in the form of an official document to the US Secretary, according to Israel's Channel 12, and its key points included:

- Implementing a two-state solution.

- Acceptance of "Palestine" as a member of the UN Security Council.

- Convening an international peace conference to implement the Arab Peace Initiative since 2002, which entails establishing a Palestinian state, the return of refugees, and withdrawal from the Golan Heights. This is in exchange for normalizing relations between Arab countries and Israel.

- Formation of a new Palestinian government responsible for East Jerusalem and Gaza.

- Having cross-border crossings with Jordan and Egypt under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority.

- Establishment of an open passage between Gaza and the West Bank.

- Construction of a port and airport in the West Bank and Gaza.

However, Israel deemed the plan unacceptable, according to Channel 12.

The Americans may not view the plan seriously, especially as President Joe Biden stated his preference for a renewed Palestinian authority before expanding its responsibilities to include Gaza.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Israel

Palestine

Palestinian

Gaza

War

Conflict

LBCI Next
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:31

Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Silent 'guardians:' Inside the enigmatic world of the Al-Qassam Brigades' Shadow Unit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:39

Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30

Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-09

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence

LBCI
Middle East News
03:24

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More