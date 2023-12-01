Post-war Gaza: Conversations and proposals amid uncertainty

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed, "We are in conversations with many other countries, on what I've called both the day after and the day after the day after. By the day after, I mean, what happens in Gaza once the campaign ends."



However, in his statement, it appears that there is no clear answer to the question at this time.



But several ideas are being discussed, with the prominent one being the transfer of authority in Gaza from Hamas to the Palestinian Authority.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas presented this proposal during his meeting with Blinken on Thursday in Ramallah.



Abbas presented the proposal in the form of an official document to the US Secretary, according to Israel's Channel 12, and its key points included:



- Implementing a two-state solution.



- Acceptance of "Palestine" as a member of the UN Security Council.



- Convening an international peace conference to implement the Arab Peace Initiative since 2002, which entails establishing a Palestinian state, the return of refugees, and withdrawal from the Golan Heights. This is in exchange for normalizing relations between Arab countries and Israel.



- Formation of a new Palestinian government responsible for East Jerusalem and Gaza.



- Having cross-border crossings with Jordan and Egypt under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority.



- Establishment of an open passage between Gaza and the West Bank.



- Construction of a port and airport in the West Bank and Gaza.



However, Israel deemed the plan unacceptable, according to Channel 12.



The Americans may not view the plan seriously, especially as President Joe Biden stated his preference for a renewed Palestinian authority before expanding its responsibilities to include Gaza.