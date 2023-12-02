On the third day of the Climate COP28 Summit, side discussions and talks continued.



However, the words of heads of states and governments also persisted on the second day of the World Leaders Summit.



The World Leaders Summit has concluded, but the activities of the Poles Conference in the Blue Zone, designated for official negotiations to reach a final text on climate change, and the Green Zone, which will remain open to visitors, will continue until December 12th.



The Lebanese delegation participating in this year's Climate Poles Summit COP28 is the largest since the inception of these summits.



Over 150 figures, including ministers, administrators, and experts directly involved in the climate issue and its impact on the Lebanese reality, are present in the discussions in Dubai.



What can Lebanon offer COP28, and what can it benefit from?



Given that health has become a part of this year's COP conference, with a dedicated day for discussions on health issues, Lebanon joined by an invitation from the World Health Organization through the Ministry of Health.



Lebanon has presented and continued to contribute to the climate file, hoping to benefit from all the support that will reach developing countries in the coming stage, especially concerning renewable energy and addressing the harmful effects of climate change.