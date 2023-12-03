News
COP28: The link between climate change and health
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03 | 12:09
COP28: The link between climate change and health
In a groundbreaking move, this year's Climate Change Conference COP28 directly focuses on health and its profound connection to climate change.
The United Arab Emirates adopted an initiative, with over 120 countries endorsing a declaration to center health at the core of climate action. The aim is to expedite the development of sustainable, equitable, and climate-resilient healthcare systems.
For the first time, the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a Health Day at the summit, attracting health ministers from around the globe.
Notably, represented by its Health Minister, Lebanon actively participated, underlining the vital intersection of health and climate concerns.
The significance of this event lies in elevating health and the healthcare sector to the forefront of climate-related conferences on its fourth day.
The chairman of the COP28, Minister Sultan Al-Jaber, noted that "Climate impacts are affecting food security, water security, and of course clean air. The World Health Organization estimates that seven million deaths could be attributed to air pollution alone."
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
COP28
Link
Climate
Change
Health
