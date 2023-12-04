Challenges and Choices: The Evolving Landscape of General Joseph Aoun's Term Extension

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-04 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Challenges and Choices: The Evolving Landscape of General Joseph Aoun&#39;s Term Extension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Challenges and Choices: The Evolving Landscape of General Joseph Aoun's Term Extension

The situation regarding extending the term for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is changing.

The file has faced obstacles in the past 24 hours, manifested in Hezbollah's rejection. Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri expressed his wish for the matter to be addressed within the government.

Within the government's context, the postponement project will only be for the army commander and will not include the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman. This is what Prime Minister Mikati is trying to avoid.

If the extension proves difficult within the government, which is likely, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri will call for a legislative session with multiple items on the agenda. The fate of its convening depends on the positions of the Christian blocs, especially the Lebanese Forces, which demand an agenda with a single item— the extension.

If the law for the extension is proposed by parliament, it will be based on suggestions from more than one parliamentary bloc, possibly integrated into a single expedited law covering both General Aoun and General Othman.

Less than forty days remain until the end of the army commander's term. 

Will a decision be made by then, or will we be faced with a third option cooked up in the final hours?

News Bulletin Reports

Aoun

LAF

Army

Presidency

LBCI Next
Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha
COP28: The link between climate change and health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-18

MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Army Commander's issue is turning into a challenge

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-19

Presidential speculations unveiled: General Aoun prioritizes the army, security, and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-08

Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:26

Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

COP28: The link between climate change and health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-03

North Korean Spy Satellite to Provide Intelligence to the Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Israeli army: Air defenses intercepted a march from Lebanon that penetrated our airspace from the seaside off Acre

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-08

African Cup of Nations: "Akwaba" mascot of the competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-15

French envoy set to return to Lebanon for key meeting at Pine Residence: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah strikes Ruwaisat Al-Alam site and Shebaa Farms: Monday announcement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:40

Dozens of Israeli tanks infiltrate southern Gaza Strip: Eyewitnesses to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

NNA: Outskirts in southern Lebanon subjected to Israeli artillery shelling

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

In video, more than 50 homes destroyed, hundreds dead and wounded in Al-Shujaiya: Palestinian MFA

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:26

Anticipation Surrounds the 44th Gulf Summit in Doha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More