The situation regarding extending the term for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is changing.



The file has faced obstacles in the past 24 hours, manifested in Hezbollah's rejection. Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri expressed his wish for the matter to be addressed within the government.



Within the government's context, the postponement project will only be for the army commander and will not include the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman. This is what Prime Minister Mikati is trying to avoid.



If the extension proves difficult within the government, which is likely, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri will call for a legislative session with multiple items on the agenda. The fate of its convening depends on the positions of the Christian blocs, especially the Lebanese Forces, which demand an agenda with a single item— the extension.



If the law for the extension is proposed by parliament, it will be based on suggestions from more than one parliamentary bloc, possibly integrated into a single expedited law covering both General Aoun and General Othman.



Less than forty days remain until the end of the army commander's term.



Will a decision be made by then, or will we be faced with a third option cooked up in the final hours?