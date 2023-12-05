In one of the most challenging decisions since its formation in the aftermath of the war with Hamas, the Israeli War Cabinet has agreed to the US administration's request to supply fuel and humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.



However, the Cabinet has yet to finalize its decision, intensifying consultations regarding supplying water to the Strip and determining the quantity of fuel to be delivered.



Will it reach up to 180,000 liters transported by 200 trucks daily?



Before the Cabinet's decision, the US request sparked internal disagreements in Israel, especially as Washington conditioned aid delivery on the continuation of the war, estimated by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to last at least two months.



Gallant's comments on the ongoing war came just hours before the War Cabinet meeting, which lasted until the early hours of Tuesday, focusing specifically on the fuel file.



Israel considers this file a significant pressure point, forcing Hamas back to negotiations on the prisoners' exchange deal. A partial withdrawal from the agreement today will embolden Hamas, causing Israel to pay the price again for its failure on October 7.



The War Cabinet's decision coincides with the arrival of a new US delegation in Tel Aviv, led by Philip Gordon, the National Security Advisor to the Vice President. Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, will arrive early next week.



The US-Israeli talks come within the framework of pressures exerted by Washington, insisting on Israeli clarification regarding the Gaza Strip's fate post-war.



The US administration rejects Benjamin Netanyahu's opposition to the Palestinian Authority's return to Gaza and the plan presented before Gordon's arrival, involving the transfer of Gaza residents to Arab countries.



Amid the continued fighting and responding to US demands, the issue of prisoners remains the biggest dilemma for Hamas.



The families of the prisoners demand their return collectively. At the same time, officials believe that the success of such a deal signifies the end of the war without achieving the goal of eliminating Hamas.



Meanwhile, Israeli sources warn that the international war hourglass has flipped, giving Israel only a month to complete its mission.