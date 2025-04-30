News
Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs
Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 14:07
Sources to LBCI: Finance Minister signs judicial appointments decree for Court of Cassation chiefs
Sources revealed to LBCI that the Finance Minister, Yassine Jaber, has signed the judicial appointments decree concerning the presidents of the Court of Cassation across the governorates.
The decree was signed after being received earlier Wednesday from the Justice Minister.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
Judicial
Appointments
Decree
Court
Cassation
