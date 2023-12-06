Sergeant Abdel Karim Mokdad was the first martyr of the Lebanese Army that fell since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. His three comrades are the first wounded from the Army in an Israeli attack.



Before this targeting and over the past two months, the "occupation" targeted empty army towers on the border. Israeli shell fragments reached military centers and sites in fifty-five locations without causing injuries.



Despite the claims by the "occupation" that its shelling did not target elements of the Lebanese Army and was a response to a threat near Nabi Aweida, LBCI sources raised the following points:



The Lebanese Army Center is established and very old in the area, and like all army centers and sites, it is well known to the Israeli side, opposing the Misgav Am site.



As for the members, the sources say they were "exposed" in the center, working naturally when they were targeted, not with a single shell, but with four shells fired directly from a Merkava tank facing them.



This is noteworthy, considering that the available capabilities of the Israelis prevent them from missing a target they intended to strike.



These facts, at their timing, raised concerns about Israel's attempt to turn the Lebanese Army into a "mailbox" amid the political messages carried by European and American envoys to Lebanon for the implementation of Resolution 1701 and holding the Lebanese authorities responsible.



UNIFIL forces, on the other hand, stated that the Israeli Army targeted the Lebanese Army center, which has not engaged in the conflict with Israel.



The targeting of the Lebanese Army by the "Israeli occupation" came in a "bloody message," aligning with the timing of political messages and escalating concerns of new attacks.