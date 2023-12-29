Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

2023-12-29 | 10:41
Lebanon&#39;s New Year&#39;s extravaganza: 750 parties await
Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

Partying was always created for Lebanon, especially when we talk about enjoyable gatherings and celebrations, and what if the celebration is for New Year's Eve?

This year, the security developments in southern Lebanon and Gaza have affected the festive atmosphere before the holidays. 

This situation has made organizers and artists hesitate before announcing any event, as they are part of a reality they cannot separate from. 

Until they decided to continue their work every year, especially on the last night of the year, which is a canvas for joy and smiles.

Around 750 parties and celebrations, Lebanon is gearing up for them on New Year's Eve. 

At Casino du Liban, the celebration spans two nights, starting on the 30th and ending in 2024. 

On the 30th, bid farewell to the year with Adam and Marwan Khoury. On the 31st, welcome the new year with Melhem Zein and Guy Manoukian.

O Beirut kicks off the year-end celebrations from Friday the 29th until January 1st. 

At Mövenpick Beirut and Le Royal Hotel, bid farewell to 2023 with Fares Karam and Maher Jah.

After event organizers and artists chose Lebanon for New Year's Eve, it is your turn to come and celebrate to show the world at the gateway of the new year that Lebanon is strong in us.
 

