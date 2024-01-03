News
Israel's targets: Saleh al-Arouri's varied roles in Hamas and the region
2024-01-03 | 11:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's targets: Saleh al-Arouri's varied roles in Hamas and the region
The Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has put up a poster on the wall of his Tel Aviv office featuring images of hundreds of Hamas leaders, both slain and those Israel aims to eliminate. Undoubtedly, the Deputy Head of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, is among them.
Al-Arouri has long been a target of Israeli hostility, facing continuous threats and accusations. He is accused of having prior knowledge of the details of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, according to Western media reports.
A Hamas official did not directly comment to LBCI on al-Arouri's role in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood but confirmed his support for the operation.
In Gaza and the West Bank, al-Arouri is perceived as the head of Hamas in the West Bank, orchestrating operations against Israeli settlers. The Western press has portrayed him as the mastermind behind their activities there.
Another significant role played by al-Arouri was evident in the 2011 exchange deal involving Israeli captive soldier Gilad Shalit.
According to a Hamas official speaking to LBCI, al-Arouri's release from prison in 2010 was a key objective, ultimately completing the prisoner exchange deal for Shalit. He played a crucial role in the negotiations.
While al-Arouri is associated with Hamas, he maintains good relations with other Palestinian factions, particularly Fatah. These relationships were cultivated during his time in prison, according to LBCI.
Beyond his Palestinian connections, al-Arouri has strong ties with Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran.
Frequent visits to Beirut have solidified his role as the coordinator of military affairs between Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, as reported by Axios. Oded Levy, who has been in Israeli intelligence for more than 30 years, described al-Arouri as Iran's man inside Hamas.
Al-Arouri was instrumental in bridging the gap between Hamas and Iran during the Syrian war in 2011, as reported by multiple media outlets.
