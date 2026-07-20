Hamas says Khalil al-Hayya elected as group's new chief

Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 07:26
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Hamas says Khalil al-Hayya elected as group&#39;s new chief
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Hamas says Khalil al-Hayya elected as group's new chief

Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced Monday that it had elected Khalil al-Hayya, the group's lead negotiator in indirect ceasefire talks with Israel, as the new head of its political bureau.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces the election of brother mujahid Khalil al-Hayya as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding the martyred leader Yahya al-Sinwar," Hamas said in a statement. Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in October 2024 in Gaza.

AFP

Middle East News

Palestine

Hamas

Khalil al-Hayya

Israel

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