G7 aims to 'significantly reduce' critical minerals dependence on China

World News
17-06-2026 | 09:39
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G7 aims to &#39;significantly reduce&#39; critical minerals dependence on China
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G7 aims to 'significantly reduce' critical minerals dependence on China

G7 leaders Wednesday said they aimed through cooperation with partner countries to "significantly" reduce dependency on China as a supplier of critical minerals that are essential components of electronic appliances such as phones.

Dependency on China should be reduced to "under 60 percent by 2030" before "continuing to decrease further over time, with an ambition to reach 50 percent as soon as possible", the leaders said in a statement, which was also supported by Australia as a partner country.

AFP

World News

'significantly

reduce'

critical

minerals

dependence

China

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