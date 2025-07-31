News
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
31-07-2025 | 13:13
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Laetithia Harb
In a bid to shore up his government as the war in Gaza drags on without progress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intensifying coordination with Washington.
The latest move came with a brief visit to Tel Aviv by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, aimed at reviving stalled hostage negotiations and discussing next steps in the conflict.
Witkoff met with Netanyahu and several Israeli officials before visiting a humanitarian aid center operated by an American company.
His visit followed earlier talks in Washington with Mossad chief David Barnea, where they reviewed Netanyahu’s plan for the coming phase, which hinges on developments in the hostage deal.
The proposal includes annexing northern Gaza and beginning a voluntary relocation of thousands of Palestinians. With Egypt opposing the plan, Israel is now exploring alternative routes that would transfer displaced Palestinians through its territory and then across Jordan to other countries.
Israeli officials say five countries—including Ethiopia, Libya, and Indonesia—have agreed to accept Palestinians, with negotiations underway to coordinate the process.
In Tel Aviv, Witkoff is working to address obstacles blocking the deal after Israel rejected key Hamas demands, including terms related to captive releases, control of the Rafah crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor.
These unresolved issues continue to delay an agreement, but also keep the current government in place, along with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
