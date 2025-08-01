Lebanese PM Salam meets Indonesian Ambassador, discusses bilateral ties

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Indonesia's newly appointed ambassador to Lebanon, Dicky Komar, at the Grand Serail, where the two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between their countries.



Ambassador Komar reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to supporting Lebanon's security and stability, notably through its participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stationed in the south.



Separately, Salam also met with MP Haidar Nasser to review general developments and issues concerning the northern city of Tripoli.