New information has surfaced, shedding light on the movements of Saleh al-Arouri, the Hamas Deputy Chief of the Political Bureau, in the days leading up to the recent assassination.



It appears that al-Arouri spent most of his time in Lebanon, and the secrecy surrounding his activities led even high-ranking members within Hamas to be unaware of his presence in the apartment where the assassination took place.



According to security sources, the six missiles that struck the building in the southern suburbs penetrated through the roof. Four of them exploded on the second floor, where al-Arouri and his associates were located.



However, two missiles bypassed this floor and settled on a lower level, failing to detonate. The investigators have identified the type of missiles as GBU 39/B, weighing 110 kg each, commonly known as Small Diameter Bombs (SDB), guided missiles used by military aircraft with a range of 46 miles.



The British newspaper, The Times, reported that the assassination operation was carried out by a drone positioned over the sea, concealed by the sunset.



Two other drones provided video coverage while an on-ground spy monitored individuals entering and exiting. The mission aimed not only to confirm al-Arouri's presence but also to identify others in the vicinity.



The Times highlighted that the ammunition used had a small diameter designed for precision targeting, causing a single room to explode without damaging the rest of the multi-story building.