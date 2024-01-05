News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-05 | 11:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
In an escalation of security tensions, the northern region near Lebanon is witnessing Israeli military movements and escalating threats.
The calls for decisively settling the military battle with Hezbollah are increasing, despite diplomatic efforts by the US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein in Israel.
However, the key messages to Washington and Beirut conveyed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his meetings with Hochstein include the refusal of Israel to accept the continuation of the attrition war with Hezbollah for an extended period and that Israel is committed to making significant changes along the border with Lebanon, including the establishment of a buffer zone and pushing Hezbollah elements beyond the Litani River.
But, Netanyahu stressed that he and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that Israel prefers a diplomatic solution.
Furthermore, before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel, the mini-security cabinet postponed discussions on the Lebanon file, the first day of post-war developments in Gaza, and securing humanitarian aid until the beginning of next week.
The council, which met from Thursday evening until Friday dawn, witnessed sharp disagreements, protesting Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's decision to form an investigative committee into the events of October 7, prompting Netanyahu to end the meeting.
As the Israeli army in Gaza prepares for the third stage of the conflict, aligning its plan with what Blinken will discuss in Tel Aviv, Israeli officials affirmed that the current strategic situation along the Lebanon border is gaining prominence in the government and security apparatus.
However, the region is increasingly alarmed about the nature of retaliation for the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Next
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
05:28
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
The Oslo Accords: A historic turning point in Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Controversy and Anti-Semitism: Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Regional confrontation escalates: Drone strike targets militant leader in Iraq
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Israeli army discovers footage linked to Hamas hostages at Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation
0
World News
06:17
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
World News
06:17
Ukraine says it downed 21 out of 29 Russian drones in overnight attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:46
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
Lebanon News
08:46
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Targeting of Al-Arouri will not go unanswered, there is real opportunity to liberate occupied Lebanese territories
2
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
3
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
07:53
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
4
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
5
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
6
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:45
Amos Hochstein's progress along the Blue Line in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Lebanon News
02:09
Borrell to visit Lebanon to discuss the situation on the borders with Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More