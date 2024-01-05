Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-05 | 11:31
High views
LBCI
Israel&#39;s strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front
2min
Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front

In an escalation of security tensions, the northern region near Lebanon is witnessing Israeli military movements and escalating threats.

The calls for decisively settling the military battle with Hezbollah are increasing, despite diplomatic efforts by the US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein in Israel.

However, the key messages to Washington and Beirut conveyed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his meetings with Hochstein include the refusal of Israel to accept the continuation of the attrition war with Hezbollah for an extended period and that Israel is committed to making significant changes along the border with Lebanon, including the establishment of a buffer zone and pushing Hezbollah elements beyond the Litani River.

But, Netanyahu stressed that he and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed that Israel prefers a diplomatic solution.

Furthermore, before the arrival of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel, the mini-security cabinet postponed discussions on the Lebanon file, the first day of post-war developments in Gaza, and securing humanitarian aid until the beginning of next week.

The council, which met from Thursday evening until Friday dawn, witnessed sharp disagreements, protesting Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi's decision to form an investigative committee into the events of October 7, prompting Netanyahu to end the meeting.

As the Israeli army in Gaza prepares for the third stage of the conflict, aligning its plan with what Blinken will discuss in Tel Aviv, Israeli officials affirmed that the current strategic situation along the Lebanon border is gaining prominence in the government and security apparatus.

However, the region is increasingly alarmed about the nature of retaliation for the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri.
 

