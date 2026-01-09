Trump says he scrapped new Venezuela attack after prisoner release

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he called off a second wave of attacks on Venezuela after securing cooperation with the new leadership, which began releasing prisoners nearly a week after Washington forcibly removed the leftist president.



The United States was quickly forging ahead on Venezuela with Trump meeting oil executives, whom he says he wants to enrich, and U.S. diplomats visiting Caracas to look at reopening the embassy shuttered for years.



Trump suggested he may use force again to get his way in Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves.



"Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of 'Seeking Peace,'" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.



"Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks," he said.



The United States on Friday also announced that it had seized another tanker near Venezuela as it enforces an oil blockade as Washington ensures it holds undisputed power over the country's key export.



Trump said that oil companies promised to invest $100 billion in Venezuela, whose oil infrastructure is creaky after years of mismanagement and sanctions.



AFP