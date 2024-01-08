News
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
The methods and goals may differ, but one remains the same: penetrating electronic security measures and hacking into what lies beyond.
This is what happened at Rafic Hariri International Airport.
At first glance, breaching airport screens or government infrastructure requires international and intelligence skills.
However, it is much simpler, especially when the infrastructure is outdated and not regularly updated.
Who can infiltrate and hack into state institutions? and how?
The first method is through social engineering, relying on the human element. The hacker, for example, sends a link via email to an employee in a government department. The link may request the recipient input personal information or download a hidden application with just a click. In both cases, the breach is successful.
Another method doesn't depend on the human element; it involves hacking into a specific electronic device connected to the targeted entity's network. This requires electronic skills and knowledge of network vulnerabilities.
While cyber warfare is a characteristic of the era of conflicts between states, dozens of major countries and corporations worldwide have fallen victim to hacking.
This was the case with Yahoo in 2013 and 2014, Facebook in 2019, the White House in 2014, and the Pentagon in 2016.
However, the electronic infrastructure in Lebanon, which is not regularly updated regarding passwords or security programs, as cyber security experts tell LBCI, makes the hacker's task easier.
According to the International Telecommunication Union's report, Lebanon ranks 117th globally in cyber security.
This cyber breach was limited to airport screens this time, but it could extend further to threaten our security from radars, government documents, military plans, and reaching air navigation.
Will those concerned take steps to develop electronic security systems to prevent more dangerous incidents?
News Bulletin Reports
Airport
Lebanon
Cyber Security
Security
