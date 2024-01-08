First and foremost, Amos Hochstein's request from Israeli officials is the neutralization of the Lebanese army from any military operations at the present stage or in any upcoming developments, particularly if the war with Hezbollah expands, considering the Lebanese army as the primary tool in implementing UN Resolution 1701 and any other security arrangements in southern Lebanon upon reaching a political solution.



At this time, information has converged that Hochstein is formulating a plan to address the border situation between Lebanon and Israel.



The formulation of this plan is ongoing despite Israel's insistence that Hezbollah cease fire first. This is despite Hezbollah's insistence on not discussing any plan before a ceasefire in Gaza.



The sources suggest that the Americans want the plan to be ready the moment military operations cease and actual implementation begins, addressing "reservations" along the Blue Line, addressing breaches in the vicinity of Mari and northern Ghajar, and dealing with the situation of the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba.



Notably, this point is the most contentious due to its connection to a Syrian position.



Lebanon has informed the Americans and Europeans that if the Israelis agree to resolve this issue, it would imply resolving it with Syria.



Sources also mention American-European coordination regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701 and addressing border issues, working to alleviate tension, at least in the current stage.



The Americans intend to brief members of the Quintet Committee on their actions, and movement by this committee towards Lebanon is expected by the end of this month, led by French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, with meetings and activities anticipated in Riyadh and Doha preceding that.