Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer

10-07-2025 | 10:04
Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer
Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for more pressure in the form of fresh sanctions against Moscow to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"We should shift our work for preparing for peace, making it happen by forcing Putin to the table... this coordinated pressure will make a difference," said Starmer as Macron called for allies to "step up the pressure on Russia."

The two leaders were co-chairing a video conference meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine from NATO's Northwood command centre in northwest London.

AFP

