Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer
World News
10-07-2025 | 10:04
Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for more pressure in the form of fresh sanctions against Moscow to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.
"We should shift our work for preparing for peace, making it happen by forcing Putin to the table... this coordinated pressure will make a difference," said Starmer as Macron called for allies to "step up the pressure on Russia."
The two leaders were co-chairing a video conference meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine from NATO's Northwood command centre in northwest London.
AFP
World News
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
Ceasefire
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Talks
Sanctions
