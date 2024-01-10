News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli occupation, having previously utilized phosphorous bombardment and incendiary bombs to scorch significant forested areas from Naqoura to Shebaa since October 8, has allegedly resorted to a new method to maintain visibility for its military.
Reports indicate that Israeli forces have deployed three hoses, ranging from 40 to 60 meters in length, directed from their positions toward the Lebanese territories, explicitly targeting the Labbouneh area.
From their point at Tell er Raheb, the Israeli forces allegedly launched two hoses, one of which measured 160 meters in length with a one-inch diameter.
Upon examination by the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, the hoses were found to contain flammable materials.
Notably, the hose located at Tell er Raheb had perforations at every meter, suggesting an intentional design for a wider dispersal of incendiary materials. The contents of these hoses are currently undergoing analysis.
The Israeli military purportedly used these hoses in the Tell er Raheb region, resulting in the ignition of vegetation after the deployment of incendiary grenades.
Military sources speculate that a drone may have transported the hoses from Israeli locations to Lebanese territories, although the possibility of remote artillery deployment is also being considered.
Lebanese forces dismantled the hoses in the presence of UNIFIL, with Israeli forces reportedly firing upon the Lebanese Army during the dismantling process, fortunately causing no casualties.
The utilization of such tactics raises concerns about the ongoing conflict, with the Israeli military accused of adopting unconventional methods to escalate tensions in the region.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Tactics
Israeli
Forces
Incendiary
Hoses
Southern
Lebanon
Next
Brooklyn tunnel 'fiasco:' Clash and chaos at Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters
Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
Israeli army spokesperson: Our forces eliminated five Hezbollah cells attempting to open fire from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
Israeli army spokesperson: Our forces eliminated five Hezbollah cells attempting to open fire from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Political ripples: Independent MPs spark movement amidst stagnation
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Political ripples: Independent MPs spark movement amidst stagnation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Gaza post-war vision: Blinken's Ramallah discussions reveal US reform proposals amid Palestinian President's demands
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Western journalism's double standards: Controversial interview with Mustafa Barghouti sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Western journalism's double standards: Controversial interview with Mustafa Barghouti sparks outrage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Western journalism's double standards: Controversial interview with Mustafa Barghouti sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Western journalism's double standards: Controversial interview with Mustafa Barghouti sparks outrage
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
0
Press Highlights
03:14
Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission
Press Highlights
03:14
Lebanon Awaits Hochstein in a Dual Mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Diverse political and sectarian unity: The funeral procession of Saleh al-Arouri
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Diverse political and sectarian unity: The funeral procession of Saleh al-Arouri
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
2
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
3
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:53
Israeli shelling kills civilian in southern Lebanon
8
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More