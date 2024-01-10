Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10 | 11:01
High views
Israel&#39;s latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
2min
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli occupation, having previously utilized phosphorous bombardment and incendiary bombs to scorch significant forested areas from Naqoura to Shebaa since October 8, has allegedly resorted to a new method to maintain visibility for its military.

Reports indicate that Israeli forces have deployed three hoses, ranging from 40 to 60 meters in length, directed from their positions toward the Lebanese territories, explicitly targeting the Labbouneh area.

From their point at Tell er Raheb, the Israeli forces allegedly launched two hoses, one of which measured 160 meters in length with a one-inch diameter.

Upon examination by the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, the hoses were found to contain flammable materials.

Notably, the hose located at Tell er Raheb had perforations at every meter, suggesting an intentional design for a wider dispersal of incendiary materials. The contents of these hoses are currently undergoing analysis.

The Israeli military purportedly used these hoses in the Tell er Raheb region, resulting in the ignition of vegetation after the deployment of incendiary grenades.

Military sources speculate that a drone may have transported the hoses from Israeli locations to Lebanese territories, although the possibility of remote artillery deployment is also being considered.

Lebanese forces dismantled the hoses in the presence of UNIFIL, with Israeli forces reportedly firing upon the Lebanese Army during the dismantling process, fortunately causing no casualties.

The utilization of such tactics raises concerns about the ongoing conflict, with the Israeli military accused of adopting unconventional methods to escalate tensions in the region.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
