The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice

2024-01-11 | 11:00
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
2min
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice

On Thursday, January 11, all eyes turned to The Hague as Israel found itself before the International Court of Justice, facing accusations of committing genocide.

The charges were brought forward by South Africa, which presented its arguments seeking urgent measures, urging the court to compel Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza.

South Africa became the first country to file a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice, presenting compelling evidence to support its condemnation.

The first day of hearings saw a committee of 17 judges, including two from Israel and South Africa, listening to South Africa's presentation for three hours. Israel is expected to present its arguments on Friday.

Following the hearings, the court judges will carefully examine the case in preparation for issuing interim measures later this month, but the final judgment may take years.

Will these measures be enforced?

The court, although capable of calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, for example, lacks the authority or means to enforce its decisions.

Nevertheless, this does not negate the potential moral damage to Israel as a state that violates international law.

The legal battle unfolding at the Peace Palace, also known as the International Court of Justice, is not confined to the domestic sphere.

Supporters of the Palestinians and those advocating for Israel engage in protests outside the court, each with their own demands and narratives.

