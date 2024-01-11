News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
On Thursday, January 11, all eyes turned to The Hague as Israel found itself before the International Court of Justice, facing accusations of committing genocide.
The charges were brought forward by South Africa, which presented its arguments seeking urgent measures, urging the court to compel Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza.
South Africa became the first country to file a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice, presenting compelling evidence to support its condemnation.
The first day of hearings saw a committee of 17 judges, including two from Israel and South Africa, listening to South Africa's presentation for three hours. Israel is expected to present its arguments on Friday.
Following the hearings, the court judges will carefully examine the case in preparation for issuing interim measures later this month, but the final judgment may take years.
Will these measures be enforced?
The court, although capable of calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, for example, lacks the authority or means to enforce its decisions.
Nevertheless, this does not negate the potential moral damage to Israel as a state that violates international law.
The legal battle unfolding at the Peace Palace, also known as the International Court of Justice, is not confined to the domestic sphere.
Supporters of the Palestinians and those advocating for Israel engage in protests outside the court, each with their own demands and narratives.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
The Hague
Confrontation
South Africa
Accusations
Israel
Genocide
ICJ
International
Court
Justice
Next
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
0
World News
07:21
Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel
World News
07:21
Pro-Palestinian protests held in The Hague amid ICJ genocide hearing against Israel
0
World News
05:10
Pretoria before ICJ: Hamas’ attack cannot justify Israel's 'violation' for genocide agreement
World News
05:10
Pretoria before ICJ: Hamas’ attack cannot justify Israel's 'violation' for genocide agreement
0
World News
04:26
UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel
World News
04:26
UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Arab League supports South Africa's legal action against Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Samir Geagea stands firm: Lebanon needs a President dedicated to reforms, not regional deals
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
2
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
3
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
6
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
7
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
8
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More