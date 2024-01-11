News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'
Israeli soldiers took cautious measures while advancing towards one of Hamas' tunnels, only to fall into a trap minutes later. Even the tunnel rats could not assist them in such a dire situation.
But what does the term "tunnel rats" symbolize? It might be thought of as rodents utilized in such wars, but it is, in fact, the name given to a military group composed of elements from various armies, led by the US Army, that fought in Vietnam from the mid-1960s to 1972.
Who are these soldiers, and why were they enlisted in the war?
Their training started in the mid-sixties to fight in Vietnam, where the US was confronting the communists seeking to unify North and South Vietnam under their rule.
The "tunnel rats" faced one of the toughest tasks: infiltrating the tunnels that were a crucial element of the Vietnamese communist guerrilla forces known as the Viet Cong.
In the Cu Chi region, they constructed tunnels over the years, stretching 250 kilometers with varying levels, utilized for combat, protecting fighters from US strikes, and smuggling weapons and supplies.
While some parts expanded into medical units and training centers, others were so narrow that fighters could barely pass through.
Viet Cong elements would ambush US troops by leaping from these tunnels, and the Vietnamese turned tunnel entrances into deadly traps. Those who surpassed the entrances sometimes had to confront snakes, scorpions, and lethal gases.
The inability of regular military forces to withstand the tunnel threat led the US Army, in collaboration with the Australian Army, to select a few engineers, short in stature and slender in build, to train them in entering tunnels and eliminating Vietnamese fighters.
Around a third of the US unit, numbering 700, were either killed or wounded. After the war, as the Communists imposed their control and unified North and South Vietnam with the withdrawal of Americans, the once strategically vital tunnels turned into a prominent tourist destination.
Military capabilities have evolved since then, but tunnels remain formidable obstacles that even the most powerful armies fear drowning in.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Hamas
Tunnels
Vietnam
War
Tunnel Rats
Cu Chi
Viet Cong
Tactics
Combat
Military
Israel
Next
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Israeli Finance Ministry: War with Hamas will cost at least $14 billion in 2024
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Israeli Finance Ministry: War with Hamas will cost at least $14 billion in 2024
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
0
Press Highlights
00:48
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks
Press Highlights
00:48
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks
0
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them
Middle East News
2023-12-10
Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured
2
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
Lebanon News
06:45
Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported
3
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:50
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
Lebanon News
07:03
Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack
6
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
Press Highlights
02:37
Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation
7
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
09:31
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
8
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Lebanon News
10:57
US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More