Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11 | 11:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hamas&#39; tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of &#39;tunnel rats&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Hamas' tunnels and the legacy of Vietnam: Delving into the world of 'tunnel rats'

Israeli soldiers took cautious measures while advancing towards one of Hamas' tunnels, only to fall into a trap minutes later. Even the tunnel rats could not assist them in such a dire situation.

But what does the term "tunnel rats" symbolize? It might be thought of as rodents utilized in such wars, but it is, in fact, the name given to a military group composed of elements from various armies, led by the US Army, that fought in Vietnam from the mid-1960s to 1972.

Who are these soldiers, and why were they enlisted in the war? 

Their training started in the mid-sixties to fight in Vietnam, where the US was confronting the communists seeking to unify North and South Vietnam under their rule. 

The "tunnel rats" faced one of the toughest tasks: infiltrating the tunnels that were a crucial element of the Vietnamese communist guerrilla forces known as the Viet Cong.

In the Cu Chi region, they constructed tunnels over the years, stretching 250 kilometers with varying levels, utilized for combat, protecting fighters from US strikes, and smuggling weapons and supplies. 

While some parts expanded into medical units and training centers, others were so narrow that fighters could barely pass through.

Viet Cong elements would ambush US troops by leaping from these tunnels, and the Vietnamese turned tunnel entrances into deadly traps. Those who surpassed the entrances sometimes had to confront snakes, scorpions, and lethal gases.

The inability of regular military forces to withstand the tunnel threat led the US Army, in collaboration with the Australian Army, to select a few engineers, short in stature and slender in build, to train them in entering tunnels and eliminating Vietnamese fighters.

Around a third of the US unit, numbering 700, were either killed or wounded. After the war, as the Communists imposed their control and unified North and South Vietnam with the withdrawal of Americans, the once strategically vital tunnels turned into a prominent tourist destination.

Military capabilities have evolved since then, but tunnels remain formidable obstacles that even the most powerful armies fear drowning in.
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Hamas

Tunnels

Vietnam

War

Tunnel Rats

Cu Chi

Viet Cong

Tactics

Combat

Military

Israel

LBCI Next
Lisa Johnson's new mission in Lebanon amid presidential vacuum, regional conflicts
Limited progress: Israel's actions despite US concerns on multiple fronts amidst tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09

Hezbollah's Retaliatory Strikes: Israeli Military Command Targeted in Safad by Combat Drones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-07

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-25

Israeli Finance Ministry: War with Hamas will cost at least $14 billion in 2024

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Gaza aftermath: Israeli Cabinet confronts dilemmas between prisoner exchange deal or prolonged war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Media's shift in narratives: Western Media's perspective on the Palestinian struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

The Hague confrontation: South Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Key Israeli Demands and German Warnings in Beirut Talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-10

Iran and Saudi Arabia to negotiate for direct flights between them

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-07

American envoy to meet with Nasrallah for talks on Southern border developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Hezbollah denounces Israel's targeting of Hanine health center, confirms two killed, several injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Warplane strikes Hanine: Health authority center and clinic hit, injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Targeted health authority center in Hanine: Casualties and injuries following recent attack

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

US Ambassador Lisa A. Johnson assumes duties in Lebanon: Pledges support for peace, prosperity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More