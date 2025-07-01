News
Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP
World News
01-07-2025 | 08:33
Food aid to help Sudanese refugees in four neighboring countries could end within the next couple of months without an urgent injection of new funding, a World Food Program (WFP) official said on Tuesday, warning of rising malnutrition levels.
Over 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's more than two-year civil war to seven neighboring countries where shelter conditions are widely viewed as inadequate due to chronic funding shortages.
"Unless new funding is secured, all refugees will face assistance cuts in the coming months," Shaun Hughes, the WFP's emergency coordinator for the Sudan regional crisis, told a Geneva press briefing, calling for $200 million over six months.
"In the case of four countries - that's the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya - WFP's operations are now so severely underfunded, that all support could cease in the coming months as resources run dry," he said, clarifying later that this could happen within two months.
Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
