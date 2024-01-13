News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-13 | 12:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
A recent study conducted by the Washington Institute for Near East Studies shed light on the profound impact of the Gaza war and subsequent clashes in the south on the perceptions of the Lebanese people, who are already grappling with a series of crises.
According to the study, the Gaza war and southern confrontations have not only reshaped the political landscape but have also provided several factions with opportunities to rebuild the lack of popular support.
Based on a survey conducted between November 14 and December 6, 2023, during the second month of the war on Gaza, the study highlights the sectarian divide.
However, certain indicators revealed a breach in this sectarian divide within specific contexts.
The question of whether Lebanon should stay away from external wars garnered support from 66% of Sunnis and 74% of Christians. In contrast, only 27% of Shia respondents agreed with the proposition.
Amid this division, another scene emerges, illustrating the rising popularity of Hezbollah among non-Shia communities.
In 2020, only 8% of Sunnis expressed a somewhat optimistic view of Hezbollah, while today, this percentage has surged to 34%, as indicated in the study.
Similar trends are noted among Christians, with the positive outlook on Hezbollah increasing from 16% in 2020 to 29% today. Notably, the overwhelming majority of Shia respondents, 93%, continue to view Hezbollah positively.
The improved perception of Hezbollah has also positively impacted Hamas, with 79% of Lebanese expressing a positive view of the party.
Nonetheless, within the Christian community, opinions about Hamas remain more ambiguous, divided between 59% positive and 38% negative.
The study also brought surprising insights regarding US perceptions in Lebanon.
A staggering 71% of respondents believe that the United States is not in a position to help end the war in Gaza, signaling an opportunity for other countries to gain the trust of the Lebanese people, including China and Russia.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Lebanese
Perceptions
Study
Sectarian
Divide
Next
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20
Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
Lebanon News
2023-11-28
Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17
Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Economic strain: Israel expels Palestinian workers
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Economic strain: Israel expels Palestinian workers
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-12
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-12
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-11-18
Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike
Middle East News
2023-11-18
Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike
0
Variety and Tech
2024-01-12
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Variety and Tech
2024-01-12
Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets
2
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
Lebanon News
03:42
Hochstein serves only Israel
3
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
07:58
Hezbollah strikes Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons
4
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
00:40
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
5
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
Press Highlights
01:23
Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma
6
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
Lebanon News
04:09
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
8
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Lebanon News
07:49
Israeli Army conducts airstrike on Mays al-Jabal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More