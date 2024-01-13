War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide

A recent study conducted by the Washington Institute for Near East Studies shed light on the profound impact of the Gaza war and subsequent clashes in the south on the perceptions of the Lebanese people, who are already grappling with a series of crises.



According to the study, the Gaza war and southern confrontations have not only reshaped the political landscape but have also provided several factions with opportunities to rebuild the lack of popular support.



Based on a survey conducted between November 14 and December 6, 2023, during the second month of the war on Gaza, the study highlights the sectarian divide.



However, certain indicators revealed a breach in this sectarian divide within specific contexts.



The question of whether Lebanon should stay away from external wars garnered support from 66% of Sunnis and 74% of Christians. In contrast, only 27% of Shia respondents agreed with the proposition.



Amid this division, another scene emerges, illustrating the rising popularity of Hezbollah among non-Shia communities.



In 2020, only 8% of Sunnis expressed a somewhat optimistic view of Hezbollah, while today, this percentage has surged to 34%, as indicated in the study.



Similar trends are noted among Christians, with the positive outlook on Hezbollah increasing from 16% in 2020 to 29% today. Notably, the overwhelming majority of Shia respondents, 93%, continue to view Hezbollah positively.



The improved perception of Hezbollah has also positively impacted Hamas, with 79% of Lebanese expressing a positive view of the party.



Nonetheless, within the Christian community, opinions about Hamas remain more ambiguous, divided between 59% positive and 38% negative.



The study also brought surprising insights regarding US perceptions in Lebanon.



A staggering 71% of respondents believe that the United States is not in a position to help end the war in Gaza, signaling an opportunity for other countries to gain the trust of the Lebanese people, including China and Russia.