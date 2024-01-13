War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-13 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
War effects on Lebanese perceptions: Study reveals sectarian divide

A recent study conducted by the Washington Institute for Near East Studies shed light on the profound impact of the Gaza war and subsequent clashes in the south on the perceptions of the Lebanese people, who are already grappling with a series of crises.

According to the study, the Gaza war and southern confrontations have not only reshaped the political landscape but have also provided several factions with opportunities to rebuild the lack of popular support.

Based on a survey conducted between November 14 and December 6, 2023, during the second month of the war on Gaza, the study highlights the sectarian divide.

However, certain indicators revealed a breach in this sectarian divide within specific contexts.

The question of whether Lebanon should stay away from external wars garnered support from 66% of Sunnis and 74% of Christians. In contrast, only 27% of Shia respondents agreed with the proposition.

Amid this division, another scene emerges, illustrating the rising popularity of Hezbollah among non-Shia communities.

In 2020, only 8% of Sunnis expressed a somewhat optimistic view of Hezbollah, while today, this percentage has surged to 34%, as indicated in the study.

Similar trends are noted among Christians, with the positive outlook on Hezbollah increasing from 16% in 2020 to 29% today. Notably, the overwhelming majority of Shia respondents, 93%, continue to view Hezbollah positively.

The improved perception of Hezbollah has also positively impacted Hamas, with 79% of Lebanese expressing a positive view of the party.

Nonetheless, within the Christian community, opinions about Hamas remain more ambiguous, divided between 59% positive and 38% negative.

The study also brought surprising insights regarding US perceptions in Lebanon.

A staggering 71% of respondents believe that the United States is not in a position to help end the war in Gaza, signaling an opportunity for other countries to gain the trust of the Lebanese people, including China and Russia.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

War

Lebanese

Perceptions

Study

Sectarian

Divide

LBCI Next
Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war
Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-10

Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-20

Lebanese luminary: Professor Niveen Khashab wins 2023 Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Science

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

Lebanese Army thwarts illegal infiltration of 600 Syrians across the border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17

Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Economic strain: Israel expels Palestinian workers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Attacks on Yemen: US and British Forces face retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-12

Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Hochstein serves only Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-18

Five Palestinian militants killed in West Bank airstrike

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-12

Malaria milestone: WHO declares Cabo Verde malaria-free

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Shift in strategy and political challenges: Israel enters a new phase on the 100th day of Gaza war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More