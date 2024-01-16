Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts

The Ranaana operation carried out by two Palestinians from al-Khalil town has reshaped the security landscape for Israel on its three fronts: Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank. This development has propelled the West Bank to the forefront of the Israeli agenda.



In response, security agencies, the expanded cabinet, and the military cabinet held assessment meetings to discuss strategies for preventing the escalation of tensions on this front.



Consequently, the army relocated its Mista'arvim unit from Gaza to the West Bank due to warnings about the potential fallout from the West Bank front's explosion.



Simultaneously, the demand to reintroduce Palestinian workers into Israel emerged as a pivotal element in meetings characterized by significant disagreements between officials and Israeli societal groups. The majority of these groups reject the entry of Palestinian workers into Israel. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tzachi Hanegbi continues to resist transferring tax funds to the Palestinian Authority.



A document presented to the expanded cabinet by the Shin Bet warned against the current policy, predicting the collapse of the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a popular uprising in the West Bank due to financial constraints. Previously, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had cautioned about the security implications of this policy in the West Bank.



Politically, following reports in Israeli media, the Palestinian Authority rejected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's proposal to appoint a deputy for President Mahmoud Abbas as part of a U.S. plan to prepare the Palestinian Authority for post-war administration in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel emphasized that the current Palestinian Authority is not a partner and is incapable of managing Gaza's affairs or ensuring security in the West Bank. Palestinian Authority officials denied that Blinken suggested appointing a deputy president, asserting that the formation of a technocratic government was their proposal.



While Israel raised the state of emergency in all its towns and military checkpoints amid concerns of potential infiltration and attacks, Israelis intensified their protests. This comes especially after Hamas released a video showing the killing of two Israeli captives, aiming to pressure towards a prisoner exchange for a ceasefire, which will secure a truce that is critical to influencing various fronts.