News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16 | 09:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Security Shifts Prompt Israeli Responses on Multiple Fronts
The Ranaana operation carried out by two Palestinians from al-Khalil town has reshaped the security landscape for Israel on its three fronts: Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank. This development has propelled the West Bank to the forefront of the Israeli agenda.
In response, security agencies, the expanded cabinet, and the military cabinet held assessment meetings to discuss strategies for preventing the escalation of tensions on this front.
Consequently, the army relocated its Mista'arvim unit from Gaza to the West Bank due to warnings about the potential fallout from the West Bank front's explosion.
Simultaneously, the demand to reintroduce Palestinian workers into Israel emerged as a pivotal element in meetings characterized by significant disagreements between officials and Israeli societal groups. The majority of these groups reject the entry of Palestinian workers into Israel. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tzachi Hanegbi continues to resist transferring tax funds to the Palestinian Authority.
A document presented to the expanded cabinet by the Shin Bet warned against the current policy, predicting the collapse of the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a popular uprising in the West Bank due to financial constraints. Previously, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had cautioned about the security implications of this policy in the West Bank.
Politically, following reports in Israeli media, the Palestinian Authority rejected U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's proposal to appoint a deputy for President Mahmoud Abbas as part of a U.S. plan to prepare the Palestinian Authority for post-war administration in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel emphasized that the current Palestinian Authority is not a partner and is incapable of managing Gaza's affairs or ensuring security in the West Bank. Palestinian Authority officials denied that Blinken suggested appointing a deputy president, asserting that the formation of a technocratic government was their proposal.
While Israel raised the state of emergency in all its towns and military checkpoints amid concerns of potential infiltration and attacks, Israelis intensified their protests. This comes especially after Hamas released a video showing the killing of two Israeli captives, aiming to pressure towards a prisoner exchange for a ceasefire, which will secure a truce that is critical to influencing various fronts.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Security
Next
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
Diplomatic Disconnect: Silence Between Biden and Netanyahu Signals Strained Ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-12
Jordan: International Community's failure to restrain Israel endangers regional security
Middle East News
2024-01-12
Jordan: International Community's failure to restrain Israel endangers regional security
0
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Negotiating security: Amos Hochstein visits Lebanon, urges diplomatic resolution for border crisis with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council
Lebanon News
2024-01-10
Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-08
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
2024-01-08
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
0
Variety and Tech
06:52
Lebanese couturiers enchant Critics Choice and 75th Emmy red carpets
Variety and Tech
06:52
Lebanese couturiers enchant Critics Choice and 75th Emmy red carpets
0
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
Middle East News
2023-11-08
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
4
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
5
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
6
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
7
Middle East News
07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
Middle East News
07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
8
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More