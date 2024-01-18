News
Efforts for De-Escalation in Lebanon: Insights from Mikati-Blinken Meeting and Talks with Iran
2024-01-18 | 06:09
Efforts for De-Escalation in Lebanon: Insights from Mikati-Blinken Meeting and Talks with Iran
Neither the US nor the Iranians want to escalate the ongoing war in southern Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah. Both sides acknowledge that this war will not cease until a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip.
This was the conclusion that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reached after he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
During US talks and according to available information, Blinken expressed deep concern about the events in Gaza but did not mention a ceasefire there.
Instead, he spoke about a long-term truce that would allow the formation of a unified Palestinian political front. This would lead to the establishment of a Palestinian solid government to manage the strip, replacing Hamas.
On the Lebanese-Israeli border, Blinken urged Hezbollah to take a step demonstrating goodwill to de-escalate tensions. He also called on the Lebanese government to exert pressure to implement Resolution 1701 and to send ten thousand soldiers to the border region. In return, the United States and its partners pledged to support the Lebanese army.
According to information made available to LBCI, Mikati received a message from Blinken praising Mikati's approach before the meeting. Mikati responded by confirming Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701, the 1949 ceasefire agreement, and stated that stability could prevail in the south if Israelis withdrew from occupied areas and adhered to Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.
Mikati also emphasized his push for the election of a president, arguing that the decision for war and peace should be in the hands of the president. This is as he said to Blinken: I am not responsible for rallying the MPs to elect a president.
Regarding talks with Iran, Abdollahian emphasized that the key to de-escalation is a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, followed by unconditional aid and a comprehensive solution. He pointed out that Iran aims to stabilize the region and relies on ongoing negotiations with the United States in Oman.
