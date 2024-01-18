Iran-Pakistan Relations: From Historical Ties to Regional Tensions

Iran and Pakistan have reached a critical point, from exceptional historical relations to a diplomatic rift.



Iran was the first to recognize Pakistan and welcomed its embassy in the 1940s. From the 1950s to the 1970s, Iran was Pakistan's principal partner indisputably under the rule of the Shah of Iran. The Islamic Revolution in Iran in the late 1970s changed the nature of their relationship.



Underneath the surface, simmering disputes grew, with the primary source of contention being the Baluchistan region and disagreements over Afghanistan. This region holds significant geographical and strategic importance as it connects the three countries and overlooks the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.



Additionally, it serves as a crucial trade route in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.



This region has become a battleground for military conflict, encompassing parts of both countries. Armed separatist organizations, including the "Balochistan Liberation Army," which attacks Pakistan, and the "Army of Justice," which targets Iran, operate within it, aiming to establish an independent Baloch state.



Pakistan accuses the first organization of receiving support from India to achieve its goals, while Iran accuses the Army of Justice of receiving assistance from Israel and the United States. Both governments have targeted armed groups they consider hostile, emphasizing respect for each other's sovereignty.



As tensions begin to shift eastward, threatening new fronts, significant powers, including Pakistan, intervene, attempting to maintain positive relations with all parties except for its main adversary, India.