Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada in June: White House

World News
22-05-2025 | 13:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada in June: White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump to attend G7 summit in Canada in June: White House

President Donald Trump will attend a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Canada next month, the White House said Thursday, in a visit to a country that he has urged to become the 51st U.S. state.

"President Trump will travel to the G7 leaders' summit in Canada from June 15 through the 17th," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a daily briefing.


AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

G7

Summit

Canada

White House

LBCI Next
Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.
Asked if he would run for US president, Donald Trump Jr says 'you never know'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-17

Canada PM Carney invites Zelensky to G7 summit in June

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Macron arrives at White House to join Trump for G7 call: AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-02-25

Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Lebanese president to visit Saudi Arabia, expected to attend Arab Summit in Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Eurovision winner wants Israel excluded from 2026 contest over Gaza war

LBCI
World News
14:08

Israel PM accuses France, Britain, Canada of emboldening Hamas 'mass murderers'

LBCI
World News
04:07

Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington

LBCI
World News
03:58

Second Oval Office ambush by Trump could make foreign leaders think twice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Lebanese PM orders public sector closure on municipal election day in South Lebanon and Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-21

Lebanese, Palestinian presidents say era of weapons 'outside Lebanese state control' over

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-16

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Israeli army warns residents in South Lebanon's Toul to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:20

BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Israeli strike targets Bodai highlands in western mountain range

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Israel strikes southern town of Toul following evacuation alert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More