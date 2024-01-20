Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases

"The medicine is cut off"



"The Ministry of Health is not providing us with medication"



"If I don't take the medicine, I will die"



These are the cries of patients with chronic and incurable diseases in their quest for medications.



How does the situation look today after the Cabinet approved funding for medications for three months in its latest session, with an amount equivalent to three trillion Lebanese pounds, allowing the resumption of the medication distribution process?



The ministry is committed to regular medication distribution as long as funds are available, and the distribution mechanism does not differentiate between one patient and another. Caretaker Minister of Health Firas al-Abiad also reassured multiple sclerosis patients that the medications are available in large quantities.



Therefore, medications are available for the next three months, awaiting the approval of the general budget, which will include a designated amount for cancer and chronic disease medications, totaling approximately fourteen trillion Lebanese pounds annually.