Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21 | 12:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

Lebanon has long relied on the contributions of its expatriate community to sustain its economy, especially during the recent economic crisis.

As the nation grapples with financial difficulties, the vital role played by Lebanese nationals working abroad becomes increasingly evident.

In contrast, remittances from expatriates have remained constant, providing a lifeline for many Lebanese families for more than 15 years.  

In 2023 alone, expatriate remittances reached $6.4 billion, constituting nearly a third of the country's economy.

Tourism, amounting to $5.3 billion, ranks as the second-largest source of foreign currency, with a significant portion attributed to expatriates returning to their homeland.

The remaining foreign currency inflows come from industrial and agricultural exports ($3 billion), grants, aid, and miscellaneous transfers ($1 billion). On the other hand, foreign investments have decreased to near insignificance.

Given their substantial contribution, what is the significance of expatriate remittances?

Firstly, expatriate remittances serve as a crucial support system for Lebanese families, covering essential expenses such as food, healthcare, housing, electricity, and education. They act as a safety net without a robust social welfare system.

Secondly, this local consumption aids Lebanese businesses in maintaining their operations. For instance, a $100 remittance spent at a local store not only supports the shop owner but also boosts revenues, enabling them to pay their employees.

Thirdly, the influx of foreign currency contributes to stabilizing the exchange rate of the Lebanese lira against the dollar in the local market.

Therefore, the importance of expatriate remittances cannot be overstated.

They not only sustain families but also bolster local businesses and contribute significantly to the stability of the national economy.

The Lebanese diaspora serves as a lifeline, and acknowledging their impact is paramount for the country's economic resilience.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanese

Expatriates

Pillars

Economic

Stability

LBCI Next
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Economic stability for political harmony: Makhzoumi's insights on Beirut's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-07

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-24

Lebanese economic growth starts with you: The power of choosing local products

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-15

Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20

Israeli Airstrike Targets Iranian Military Advisors in Damascus, Killing Senior Intelligence Official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-20

Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-15

Ukraine confirms downing two Russian warplanes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More