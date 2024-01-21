Lebanese expatriates: Pillars of economic stability

Lebanon has long relied on the contributions of its expatriate community to sustain its economy, especially during the recent economic crisis.



As the nation grapples with financial difficulties, the vital role played by Lebanese nationals working abroad becomes increasingly evident.



In contrast, remittances from expatriates have remained constant, providing a lifeline for many Lebanese families for more than 15 years.



In 2023 alone, expatriate remittances reached $6.4 billion, constituting nearly a third of the country's economy.



Tourism, amounting to $5.3 billion, ranks as the second-largest source of foreign currency, with a significant portion attributed to expatriates returning to their homeland.



The remaining foreign currency inflows come from industrial and agricultural exports ($3 billion), grants, aid, and miscellaneous transfers ($1 billion). On the other hand, foreign investments have decreased to near insignificance.



Given their substantial contribution, what is the significance of expatriate remittances?



Firstly, expatriate remittances serve as a crucial support system for Lebanese families, covering essential expenses such as food, healthcare, housing, electricity, and education. They act as a safety net without a robust social welfare system.



Secondly, this local consumption aids Lebanese businesses in maintaining their operations. For instance, a $100 remittance spent at a local store not only supports the shop owner but also boosts revenues, enabling them to pay their employees.



Thirdly, the influx of foreign currency contributes to stabilizing the exchange rate of the Lebanese lira against the dollar in the local market.



Therefore, the importance of expatriate remittances cannot be overstated.



They not only sustain families but also bolster local businesses and contribute significantly to the stability of the national economy.



The Lebanese diaspora serves as a lifeline, and acknowledging their impact is paramount for the country's economic resilience.