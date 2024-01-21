News
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
The Israeli army is exploring a new strategy to confront Hezbollah.
Security officials reveal that the United States has granted Israel a limited timeframe, not extending beyond early next month, to progress toward a diplomatic settlement with Lebanon. Failure to do so will result in an intensification of Israeli attacks, officials warn.
The move comes as calls for an immediate military strike against Hezbollah grow louder, following revelations from the Israeli army radio that US envoy Amos Hochstein informed Israelis that there is no progress in negotiations with Hezbollah and no hope for a swift resolution.
Against this backdrop, a group of officers and officials is devising various plans to address the situation with Lebanon. One prominent proposal suggests that the Israeli army declares a 48-hour ceasefire, coordinated gradually with the Americans, offering a genuine opportunity to enforce calm along the borders.
The plan's objective is to legitimize any subsequent military attack in the event of Hezbollah violating or failing to adhere to the ceasefire. Ultimately, this would lead to restoring security to the northern towns.
In detail, if a missile were to fall on Israel during the ceasefire, it would trigger severe shelling that would devastate southern Lebanon, creating room for a political settlement of the northern border issue.
However, this scenario poses a significant real threat.
Israel is incapable of repatriating over 80,000 of its citizens to their homes, opening the northern front with Lebanon without concluding the Gaza war, deemed by some as a suicidal move that could ignite the entire region.
Additionally, concerns mount over Hezbollah's use of its drone arsenal, given Israel's lack of highly effective defensive systems, as reported by Israeli sources.
Of particular concern is the city of Haifa, which can be attacked at any moment. The mayor of Haifa recently warned of this danger, urging residents to stay vigilant.
With oil refineries and chemical factories in Haifa Bay, the city awaits the arrival of the Interior Minister this week to commence infrastructure improvements, raising questions about whether the government comprehends how to address such a precarious situation.
