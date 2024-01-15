Environment Minister to LBCI: Damages caused by rainfall will be assessed and addressed

Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin estimated the number of displaced individuals from the southern regions to be 74,000, according to the latest census conducted a week ago.



He affirmed that the names are documented in cooperation with governors in the south and Nabatieh.



During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yassin stated, "The majority of families in the south receive food and financial aid, and the Ministry of Education has assisted in transporting the children of these families to schools in the areas they sought refuge in."



He appealed for support from Lebanon's "friends," especially in terms of rebuilding the affected southern regions, particularly the green areas that have been burned.



On another note, Yassin said, "The damages caused by the rain will be assessed to determine their extent and address them. While there are climate changes, we can adapt to this reality, and we always insist on having an environmental impact assessment for any project, especially those affecting riverbeds."



Regarding the appointment of the Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army, Yassin mentioned, "If the Ministry of Defense does not proceed with the appointment of the Chief of Staff, the government will bear responsibility for this matter."