Environment Minister to LBCI: Damages caused by rainfall will be assessed and addressed

Lebanon News
2024-01-15 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Environment Minister to LBCI: Damages caused by rainfall will be assessed and addressed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Environment Minister to LBCI: Damages caused by rainfall will be assessed and addressed

Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin estimated the number of displaced individuals from the southern regions to be 74,000, according to the latest census conducted a week ago. 

He affirmed that the names are documented in cooperation with governors in the south and Nabatieh.

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Yassin stated, "The majority of families in the south receive food and financial aid, and the Ministry of Education has assisted in transporting the children of these families to schools in the areas they sought refuge in."

He appealed for support from Lebanon's "friends," especially in terms of rebuilding the affected southern regions, particularly the green areas that have been burned.

On another note, Yassin said, "The damages caused by the rain will be assessed to determine their extent and address them. While there are climate changes, we can adapt to this reality, and we always insist on having an environmental impact assessment for any project, especially those affecting riverbeds."

Regarding the appointment of the Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army, Yassin mentioned, "If the Ministry of Defense does not proceed with the appointment of the Chief of Staff, the government will bear responsibility for this matter."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Environment

Nasser Yassin

South

Chief of Staff

Lebanese Army

Damages

LBCI Next
Interior Minister: Security forces vigilant in apprehending threats
Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Bou Habib: Relief as US Offers to Mediate De-escalation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-14

From Gaza to southern Lebanon: Navigating the political landscape amid regional turbulence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Bou Habib: Relief as US Offers to Mediate De-escalation in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

MP Hassan Fadlallah: Sacrifices today a smaller price than Lebanon's subjugation to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Interior Minister: Security forces vigilant in apprehending threats

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Israeli media reports: Critical injuries in Galilee after missile launch

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-24

Patriarch al-Rahi denounces Lebanon's unequal taxation system, affirms church's unwavering commitment

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger

LBCI
Middle East News
05:51

Qatar halts LNG shipments in the Red Sea, awaits security consultation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Nasrallah's speech and Israeli airstrikes: A provocative escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Confrontation at Shebaa Farms: Kataib al-Ezz al-Islamiya reports three deaths in operation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Massive explosion rocks Juhor Ad Dik area in southern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: A hundred days passed and Gaza resists and perseveres

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Saudi Ambassador's role in Quintet's return and path to Lebanese Presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Lebanese designer Elie Saab signs Riyadh Season 2024 MOU: Unique fusion of fashion and entertainment

LBCI
Middle East News
07:15

Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More