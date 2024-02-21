US: the ICJ should take into consideration Israel's security concerns

2024-02-21 | 07:09
US: the ICJ should take into consideration Israel's security concerns
US: the ICJ should take into consideration Israel's security concerns

The United States said on Wednesday that the International Court of Justice cannot order an immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories without taking into account Israel's security needs.

Richard Visek, acting legal advisor for the US State Department, told the top UN court examining the legitimacy of Israeli occupation, "Any move towards Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires consideration of Israel's genuine security needs."

Reuters

