Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns

2024-01-23 | 09:28
Majdal Selm&#39;s calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
2min
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns

This is how the aftermath of the first Israeli strike on a house in a residential neighborhood in Majdal Selm appeared.

Drones flew for a long time before the warplanes targeted a two-story house, destroying significant parts of it and leading to the martyrdom of one member and the injury of three from Hezbollah.

Majdal Selm had previously been exposed to shelling, but its neighborhoods remained safe until Monday evening.

The damages and debris scattered tens of meters away, affecting ten surrounding houses. 

Majdal Selm is seven kilometers away from the nearest border point. Before it, Kafra, the outskirts of Seddiqine, Bazouriye, and Taybeh were targeted by the Israelis.

Notably, these towns form a rear line several kilometers away from the borders, where life continues in a semi-normal way and even welcomed displaced families since October 8.

The attacks are still limited to specific points that were targeted. Will their repetition or expansion constitute a pressure factor by the Israelis toward a new wave of displacement?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Majdal Selm

Israel

Strike

Drones

Hezbollah

Shelling

Lebanon

Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity
