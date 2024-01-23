Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution

In parallel with the intensity of the ongoing battles in the southern Gaza Strip, international efforts are underway to halt the war and move towards a political solution.



Following the 90-day plan proposed by the Qatar-Egypt-US trio, which aims to cease hostilities in exchange for the release of Hamas-held prisoners and initiate normalization talks with several Arab nations, the European Union now presents a long-term plan paving the way for a comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Prepared by the EU's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, the ten-point plan outlines the establishment of a "preparatory peace conference" to be held as soon as possible, bringing together key actors such as the EU, the US, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Arab League, and the United Nations.



Participants will maintain constant communication with Israeli and Palestinian officials, who will not initially sit face-to-face.



The talks will represent Gaza and the West Bank, with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) participating instead of the designated "terrorist organization" Hamas, as classified by the EU and the US.



The plan also calls for forming working groups and developing an "initial framework" for a peace plan within one year. Once ready, the Palestinian and Israeli sides will negotiate the terms directly.



Simultaneously, participants in the conference are urged to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, secure the release of Israeli hostages, prevent regional escalation, bolster the democratic legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority, support Gaza's reconstruction, and ultimately, establish an independent Palestinian state.



The overarching goal is to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world, ensuring long-term security in the region.



In conclusion, the EU, along with the international community, is making concerted efforts to reach a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Will they succeed?