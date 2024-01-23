War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23 | 11:15
High views
LBCI
LBCI
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
2min
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury

Recent events on Monday reveal that 24 Israeli officers and soldiers died in Gaza as two buildings designated for reserve forces within the Israeli army were targeted for demolition.

The structures were destroyed when two RPG missiles launched by the Resistance struck the area where the buildings were rigged with explosives, resulting in the soldiers being buried under the rubble.

This marks one of the deadliest incidents for Israelis since October 7, leaving Israel at a crossroads—between continuing the war or shifting towards a political solution before becoming entangled in the impasse of Gaza.

Since the operation unfolded, the War Cabinet and the expanded Security Cabinet have continuously evaluated the situation. The extensive list of casualties has ignited anger among the Israeli public, divided between those who view the operation as the beginning of the end of the war and those who consider it a costly venture.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz sent a unified message to the Israeli people, highlighting the continuation of the war despite the internal dilemmas among them.

On the battlefield, the army announced progress in the third stage of the war, successfully encircling Khan Yunis from all directions, considering it a key hub for Hamas' tunnel network and its leaders, with Yahya Sinwar at the forefront.

Amidst the Gaza operations and the tripartite message, the northern region declared a state of extreme emergency due to Hezbollah's targeting of several areas in Israel, notably the sensitive military base, Meron.

