News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23 | 11:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
War Continues: Israel at a crossroads after recent attack amid Israeli public's fury
Recent events on Monday reveal that 24 Israeli officers and soldiers died in Gaza as two buildings designated for reserve forces within the Israeli army were targeted for demolition.
The structures were destroyed when two RPG missiles launched by the Resistance struck the area where the buildings were rigged with explosives, resulting in the soldiers being buried under the rubble.
This marks one of the deadliest incidents for Israelis since October 7, leaving Israel at a crossroads—between continuing the war or shifting towards a political solution before becoming entangled in the impasse of Gaza.
Since the operation unfolded, the War Cabinet and the expanded Security Cabinet have continuously evaluated the situation. The extensive list of casualties has ignited anger among the Israeli public, divided between those who view the operation as the beginning of the end of the war and those who consider it a costly venture.
Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant, and Benny Gantz sent a unified message to the Israeli people, highlighting the continuation of the war despite the internal dilemmas among them.
On the battlefield, the army announced progress in the third stage of the war, successfully encircling Khan Yunis from all directions, considering it a key hub for Hamas' tunnel network and its leaders, with Yahya Sinwar at the forefront.
Amidst the Gaza operations and the tripartite message, the northern region declared a state of extreme emergency due to Hezbollah's targeting of several areas in Israel, notably the sensitive military base, Meron.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
War
Israel
Crossroads
Attack
Israeli
Public
Fury
Next
Strategic Diplomacy: Calls for Swift Presidential Resolution in Lebanon
Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Middle East News
2023-11-14
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
0
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'
Middle East News
2023-10-26
Palestinian FM describes Israeli attack as 'retaliatory war'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Path to peace: EU presents long-term peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian resolution
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
Majdal Selm's calm shattered: Israeli strike hits house, raising concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
2
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
3
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
4
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
10:20
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
6
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Lebanese Hospitals Preparedness: Emergency Plans and Challenges Amid Regional Tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More