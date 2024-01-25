News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Adwaa Wahmiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Looming Decline: A Nation Grappling with Economic and Social Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's Looming Decline: A Nation Grappling with Economic and Social Crisis
While the parliament and government are preoccupied with boastful speeches, just because they are broadcast live, the country is heading towards decline.
The problem is that no official in this country considers themselves responsible for the state's collapse.
They distract the world with superficialities and virtual disputes and forget that they made them lose all the elements of decent living.
In Lebanon, where people work for years to secure their future, their future is no longer guaranteed due to the collapse of end-of-service benefits.
For example, someone whose compensation was 100 million Lebanese pounds, equivalent to $66,000 at the time, now finds it worth only $1,000.
Consequently, the retirement benefits of military personnel, who protect all Lebanese citizens, including the political class, have naturally dwindled.
For instance, a colonel whose compensation was equivalent to $400,000 now finds only $6,000.
So, what about those whose compensation is now only $1,000? Simply put, anyone retiring in Lebanon must live on the bare minimum. By the way, between 20,000 and 25,000 Lebanese retire annually.
This stagnation coincides with the collapse of the healthcare system, as healthcare coverage provided by the guarantor bodies, funded by the employee's monthly deductions from their salary for years, has ceased, leaving people struggling to access hospital services.
As if the loss of a lifetime's work is not enough, the obstruction of daily interests persists.
The Public Corporation for Housing is almost paralyzed, even if there are no new loans because there are no employees to handle the old pending files after the number of these employees dropped from 220 to 42 and hiring was halted.
Driving licenses cannot be obtained because no examining committees or agreed-upon forms exist, and many real estate departments are closed.
But all these examples are driving the Lebanese youth to migrate. Over the past three years, approximately 80,000 Lebanese people have emigrated annually, and today, Lebanese people make up only 3.5 million out of the original 5.5 million residents in Lebanon.
Lebanese society will become a pyramid by 2038 if things continue as they are. Lebanon is being drained of its people amidst a worsening displacement crisis, with estimates suggesting that the number of Syrian refugees will reach approximately 1.5 million.
Meanwhile, the government needs to implement a repatriation plan or reformative laws across all levels, as they remain trapped in endless committee discussions.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Government
Next
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-11
Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024
Press Highlights
2024-01-11
Escalating Tensions in Lebanon: International Diplomacy, Regional Concerns, and Governmental Challenges in 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:29
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
News Bulletin Reports
06:29
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-24
Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session
Lebanon News
2024-01-24
Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session
0
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:02
Lebanon's pledge to peace: Bou Habib's UNIFIL commitment and Resolution 1701
0
World News
2023-12-06
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
World News
2023-12-06
US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038
3
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
5
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
6
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
7
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More