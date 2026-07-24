Some 40,000 people evacuated due to wildfire in southwest France: AFP

Some 40,000 people have been evacuated in southwestern France due to a wildfire that has ravaged more than 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres), Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told AFP, calling the blaze "the largest fire of the season."



"As I speak, gradually, 40,000 people have either been evacuated or are currently being evacuated," he added, stressing that there have been no reported casualties so far. "A total of 80 homes have burnt, around 50 of which have been completely destroyed."



AFP



