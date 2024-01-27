News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27 | 10:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
Report by Remy Derbass, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the 2024 budget, limited proposals address holding those responsible for embezzling state funds accountable in one way or another.
One of the approved proposals involves imposing an exceptional tax on all traders, institutions, and oil companies that benefited from the support provided by the Banque du Liban (BDL) during the tenure of Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government for the purchase of goods in 2019.
The approved tax rate for these entities is set at 10% of the total funds they benefited from. The Democratic Gathering led the initiative, as it was initially withdrawn from the budget during the financial committee's deliberations.
However, the deputies of the bloc reinstated it during a session for further discussion on Friday.
The proposal was reintroduced into the budget, with its legal formulation adjusted within the public chamber. It was then presented for voting, receiving approval from most parliamentary blocs and MPs.
According to sources from the Democratic Gathering, as forwarded to the Finance and Budget Committee, the proposal suggested placing the tax within the Deposits Recovery Fund. This decision was based on the argument that the funds disbursed by the decision of Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government belonged to the depositors, according to the bloc's sources.
Nevertheless, this attempt failed.
The second and more critical aspect of this battle is for the BDL to provide the government with numbers and amounts of the support disbursed. This includes disclosing the names of companies, individuals, and institutions that benefited from this support to facilitate the collection of the proposed tax.
The crucial factor lies in the implementation of these measures.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Budget
Proposed
Tax
Beneficiaries
BDL
Support
Next
Lebanon's winter tourism: A competitive alternative to European destinations
The Lone Star State: Texas's Struggle for Independence and Current Political Challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-22
Lebanon's fiscal quagmire: In-depth look at improvised policies and budgetary challenges
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Swift retaliation: Houthi strike targets British oil tanker, prompting response from US and UK forces
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-11
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
World News
2023-12-11
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-07
Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives
Press Highlights
2023-09-07
Lebanese Presidential Prospects: Navigating Dialogue, Decentralization, and Diplomatic Initiatives
0
World News
2023-11-19
France prepares to send helicopter carrier 'Dixmude' to provide medical support to Gaza
World News
2023-11-19
France prepares to send helicopter carrier 'Dixmude' to provide medical support to Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:24
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
03:24
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
2
Lebanon News
07:09
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
Lebanon News
07:09
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
3
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
5
Press Highlights
01:03
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
Press Highlights
01:03
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:23
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
Lebanon News
04:23
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
8
Lebanon News
03:05
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
Lebanon News
03:05
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More