Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a dramatic Hollywood-like incident between Souk El Khan and Kawkaba, an Israeli drone targeted a car without succeeding in injuring the individual.
Initially bombarded in Souk El Khan without success, the pursuit continued to an inner neighborhood in Kawkaba, where the car was fired upon after parking, again without success. Just two hundred meters away, the person being pursued threw his phone, prompting the march to launch two missiles, yet the individual managed to escape.
The pursuit revealed the significance of personal phones as a primary adversary, considering the occupation's ability to track phones and electronic devices, as demonstrated in the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri and his comrades.
Does disposing of one's phone prevent Israeli tracking?
Every person has a unique fingerprint, face, and eye; each individual has a unique voice print. This technology has been exploited by the occupation for tracking and executing assassinations.
In the ongoing technological and security breach by the Israeli occupation in the south, its ability to penetrate online-connected surveillance cameras stands out. This allows monitoring movements and identifying faces.
Additionally, the occupation has demonstrated prowess in espionage and eavesdropping through devices or reconnaissance aircraft in specific areas where resistance members carry phones.
These security and technological breaches are originally linked to the occupation's earlier ability to infiltrate the Lebanese communication network, obtaining data that had significant repercussions, leading to the loss of several martyrs in previous periods.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Technological
Violations
Threat
South
Lebanon
