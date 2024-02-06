News
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06 | 10:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
Report by Tony Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's plane has not rested since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza. In his fifth tour of the Middle East since October 7th last year, his plane landed in Egypt on Tuesday, where Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Their meeting focused on the developments of intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, in which Cairo plays a role in negotiations that will also lead to a prisoner exchange and the entry of necessary humanitarian aid to end the humanitarian suffering in the Strip.
Before going to Egypt, Blinken began his tour in the Middle East from Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for about two hours.
Regional developments and efforts towards achieving security and stability were discussed during the meeting. Blinken emphasized the importance of meeting humanitarian needs in Gaza and preventing further escalation of conflict.
This is what was issued from official statements from both countries. However, according to some observers, Washington is trying to make progress in talks with Saudi officials regarding the situation in Gaza and push forward negotiations on the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
In addition, Blinken is conveying a message that the recent attacks on Iraq and Syria should not be interpreted as an escalation of fighting in the Middle East.
Blinken's fifth tour to the region will end in Israel. Will we witness a ceasefire in Gaza after he visits the region?
News Bulletin Reports
US
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Middle East
Ceasefire
War
Blinken
