Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18 | 08:53
High views
3min
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond

It is Eilat, Israel's tourist destination and its gateway to the Red Sea, under the microscope of Hezbollah threats, even though it is 450 kilometers away from Kiryat Shmona, off the southern Lebanese border.
 
So where does Hezbollah get these long-range missiles from? Of course, the party maintains an element of surprise, but at the same time, it has never hidden its possession of Iranian missiles. 

The latest of which was revealed to have been used, namely the Falaq and Burkan missiles, which targeted more than one Israeli site. Another missile, unnamed, smart, and equipped with surveillance cameras and information-gathering capabilities.

From here, you can imagine the type of long-range Iranian missiles that Iran can supply to Hezbollah. The Scud D missile, of Russian manufacture, has a range of up to 700 kilometers and a warhead weight of a ton. 

Iran used the Scud D once against the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq in response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, and another time in Idlib in response to the Kerman explosions in Iran. However, this missile, first used by the Soviet army, is not 100% accurate, and there is something more accurate.

It is the Iranian Zolfaghar missile. The latter may have a range of up to 1300 kilometers and a warhead weight of about a ton. This means that its effectiveness is similar to the effectiveness of missiles used by Israeli aircraft in Gaza.
Does this missile power open up possibilities for a comprehensive war? 
 
According to experts, if so, Hezbollah's battle today does not require launching missiles of this range, as it can reach vital areas without them. However, what the Secretary-General of Hezbollah specifically meant is that he is capable of reaching any area in occupied Palestine, even if it is off the Red Sea, and only Sayyed Nasrallah knows the capabilities of the party, say those concerned.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Israel

Yilat

Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
