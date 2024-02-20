News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In the decision issued by the Cabinet titled "Financial Recovery Strategy" in May 2022, there is a provision discussing the cancellation of a significant portion of the obligations of the Central Bank of Lebanon in foreign currencies towards the banks.
This simply means that the banks no longer have funds with the central bank and therefore will not be able to return the funds to their depositors.
At that time, the Association of Banks considered this proposal as a disguised method to write off deposits. They challenged the provision before the State Council, which issued a ruling that invalidated it, making the decision binding on the executive authority.
The state's plan for recovery is not adequate, and the association is willing to sit with the government to iron out the flaws in it, but first and foremost, the state must be transparent with the people. The banks do not shirk any role or responsibility, and they understand the anger of the depositors.
The association is preparing to file again before the State Council to compel the state to repay its debt to the Central Bank of Lebanon. In the view of the association, this lawsuit is in the interest of the Central Bank of Lebanon and the depositors alike.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
BDL
ABL
Lebanon
Crisis
Budget
Next
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-22
Lebanon's anti-money laundering system: Acting BDL Governor reveals 'acceptable' results
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Pretoria: Israeli apartheid against Palestinians worse than in South Africa
0
World News
2024-02-16
European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-16
European Council's President: EU holds Russia responsible for Navalny's death
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-10
Hamas warns of a 'massacre' if Israeli Army expands fight to Rafah
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
Lebanon News
14:29
Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries
4
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
5
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
Lebanon News
15:36
Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat
7
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
Lebanon News
02:39
Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war
8
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:28
Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More