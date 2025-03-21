Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-03-2025 | 13:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

The Israeli military said Friday it killed the head of Hamas' military intelligence in southern Gaza on Thursday.

In a statement, the military named the Hamas leader as Osama Tabash. It said he was also the head of the militant group's surveillance and targeting unit.



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Killed

Hamas

Military

Intelligence

Gaza

LBCI Next
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-18

Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20

Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13

Hamas says it seeks to prevent collapse of Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08

Hamas official says Israel putting Gaza truce in danger of 'collapse'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Gaza civil defense says 11 killed in Israel strikes on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:16

Israel's army urges civilians to evacuate parts of south Gaza ahead of strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Israeli army says intercepted two projectiles fired from Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-17

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More