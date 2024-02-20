Tactical achievements instead of strategic goals: Israeli discussions on Rafah invasion

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Discussions in Israel regarding the potential invasion of Rafah have entered a state of ambiguity amidst security and intelligence warnings, citing the risks such an invasion poses to Israeli hostages. Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar confirmed this.



The statement regarding the timing of the invasion remains uncertain despite threats of executing it before Ramadan.



In addition to the danger to the lives of hostages, Israel has not yet demonstrated a clear commitment to ensuring the evacuation of 1.4 million Palestinians from Rafah. This diplomatic and logistical endeavor remains complex and lengthy.



With the link between the Gaza invasion – Rafah and the prisoner exchange stronger than ever, Israelis intensified their discussions on the night of the arrival of President Biden's senior advisor, Brett McGurk, in Tel Aviv. McGurk will discuss both the Rafah issue and the prisoner exchange.



However, an Israeli report dismissed claims of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's escape with several prisoners.



As the fourth month of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation war approaches its end without a clear roadmap to its conclusion, Israeli Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot surprised Israelis with a message to the cabinet ministers, warning against the continuation of the war policy and the leadership's focus on tactical achievements instead of strategic goals.



Eisenkot clarified that the strategic plan for the war has stalled, threatening both the war's objectives and Israel's strategic position.



He added: "The elimination of Hamas and its military capabilities and the recovery of prisoners are partial goals. The goal of reaching a situation that ends the war and eliminates any future threat from the Gaza Strip to Israel has not been achieved."



These statements have made the hope of achieving all the war's objectives seem distant.